Cyber Manhunt update for 15 August 2022

New FREE DLC A Company Man of Titan is AVAILABLE now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it has been around half year since we launched the last DLC. Thank you so much for your help and support.

Now we bring out a new FREE DLC A Company Man of Titan. It combines all the mini-games in previous Chapters instead of the Story. Let's just break out from a tangled web of the Story, and enjoy the pleasure of mini-games. Also there is a leaderboard in the game, and let's fight for becoming the strongest company man of Titan.

Except for the game content, we also added Steam Trading Cards and "Skip" feature for the mini-game "Hack Servers" in Hello,World, so you can skip this game if you do not want to play it.

My team will do our best to make the game better with your help and support !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078100/_/

