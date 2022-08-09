9 August - Tavern QoL and the Nerf Hammer

Fixes

Locking the shop no longer prevents the Reroll cost from updating.

Changes

Tavern interaction reworked. It now only populates when it's opened and has a warning popup explaining this in more detail for first use.

Slayer has a new max stack cap of 30, 50 and 75.

Afflicton rebalanced to 25%, 40%, 50%

Summer 4 has been changed to be less frustrating and allow more pathing options.

Falhofnir's tooltip has been updated to be more clear.

Malark's tooltip has been updated to be more clear.

Champion class buff description has been updated to be more clear.

Lancer class buff description has been updated to be more clear.

The old Tavern was designed to be more of a "Put up a sign and have heroes come to the Tavern.". This meant the Tavern populated as the round ended. The UI didn't support this design, so the functionality has been updated to more reflect how the majority of players interpreted it. It's also less error-prone as I often forgot to update my selection, resulting in frustration.

Affliction and Slayer had edge cases that could break the game. Thanks so much to Chira for all the effort showing this off.

More updates are on there way, but this should reduce the frustration a little more while I work on those.