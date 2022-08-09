THE DANCER: DEFINITIVE EDITION | ENCORE UPDATE

This major update adds in a new difficulty setting: Encore. These modes are the classic dancer chapters you know and probably hate, now with brutal twists!

The Dancer 1: Encore

The Asylum has tightened it's security. Collect 7 keys to Escape, but be warned, the dancer is still there and as terrifying as ever!

The Dancer 2: Encore

The Dancers have gotten over their homesickness! They can now chase you ANYWHERE on the map, not just in their houses. Are you up to the challenge?

The Dancer 3: Encore

You've forgotten your gun! Run from the hoard and try not to get caught, as you now have nothing to defend yourself with!

Achievements

Each new mode comes with one Steam achievement that you can show off to your friends.

Happy Dancing!