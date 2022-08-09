1ST BIG F*CK4JOY UPDATE

A new update is available for fuck4joy. Two more levels were created and some problems that persisted in the previous version were fixed.

The game continues with improvements, and we count on your help.

Orgipix Studios underwent structural changes and we now have a programmer and a designer. Both are great. Aolah still works with us. However, she is developing her own games.

Don't worry because the other games are already well advanced and will be re-released.

This is the first one we're releasing. Next up is Pornocrates Osiris's Seed (which has a serious FPS issue).

We are also finishing Hardpunch Sex Plague and all other games.