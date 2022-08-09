 Skip to content

Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 9 August 2022

4.1.182 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9282692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hermit BUGFIX: Fixed Dead or Alive not granting Gold.

Slime Boss BUGFIX: Fixed Slime Crush causing a game crash.

