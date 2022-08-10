Patch Notes v1.0.5
- FOV Slider!
Different bots have different FOVs, so this slider scales the main Bug's default FOV, and the same scaling is then applied to the other mobile bots.
Bugs have also been given a focus/zoom to make reading screens etc easier at wider FOVs.
- Change: VaQ tool deilineated 'suck up' from 'suck to' - they used to both be on LMB and switch behaviour depending on what was being aimed at, they're now independenly operable on LMB/RMB.
- Fix: Accumulated stats weren't taking Prologue stats into account until far too late in the game [reported by Sinnoware]
- Fix: Ensure that top secret vent can be opened at Integrated Cooling location if player gets there by unexpected means [thanks Sinnoware]
- Fix: Ensure a specific BadBug at CRS can't get stuck in sleep state [Lars]
- Fix: Two MateyBoys in CRS Resisential weren't functioning [ineluctable_assasin]
- Fix: In CRS Science, one of the waypoint markers wasn't always being removed [ineluctable_assasin]
- Fix: With controller/gamepad, Rocket was firing on single-trigger after loading game [Lars]
- Fix: Shift through see-through wasn't working while virtual [mab]
- Fix: Occlusion issue at one of the doors in Legacy Systems [Jacobspillow]
- Fix: Virus physics were broken after being grabbed [Lars]
- Improvement: Make it easier to collect juice from openable crates [ineluctable_assasin]
- Improvement: More precise text for META explaining how to hurry a HOP [oku]
- Improvement: If players forget to ctrl the thing you're supposed to find, remind them [ineluctable_assasin]
Patch download size: 33 MB.
