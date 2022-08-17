Eyes in the Dark Patch v 1.0.5

Hello Tinkerers! Eyes in the Dark patch version 1.0.5 is now live. Please see the notes below on all the changes that have been made to Bloom Manor.
Controls
- The mouse cursor will move offscreen in all menus while using a gamepad.
- Addressed an issue where dashing into the boss area could prevent the fight from starting when using mouse and keyboard controls.
- Opening a menu no longer causes Broodor's projectiles to fall to the ground.
Visuals
- Insector: When exiting and re-entering the room, there is no longer a striped look in the ambient darkness.
- Darkness will remain clear when exiting and entering puzzle rooms.
- Players can no longer move through zone gates before they are visibly open.
- Arachnor: Should no longer disappear outside of the playable areas as reported in the Discord.
Gear
- Non-basic Bulbs will damage Broodor.
- Swarmor enemies no longer die when colliding with items.
- Tetaclors can now be stunned by the Cracked Bulb.
- The Flashlight always follows the mouse cursor even when turned off while using mouse and keyboard.
- The Flashlight will stay in the same spot instead of reverting back to the default position while using the gamepad.
Misc
- Addressed several potential crashes during Act 3 and loading back to the hub during specific runs.
- Addressed an issue where the screen may hang for several seconds when transitioning zones.
- Clockwork Area: Enemies should no longer get stuck in boxes.
- Snipor's projects should no longer have the potential to spin in one spot indefinitely.
- After killing both Arachnor and Snipor any remaining projectiles will be destroyed.
