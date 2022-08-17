 Skip to content

Eyes in the Dark update for 17 August 2022

Eyes in the Dark Patch v 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Tinkerers! Eyes in the Dark patch version 1.0.5 is now live. Please see the notes below on all the changes that have been made to Bloom Manor.

Controls

  • The mouse cursor will move offscreen in all menus while using a gamepad.
  • Addressed an issue where dashing into the boss area could prevent the fight from starting when using mouse and keyboard controls.
  • Opening a menu no longer causes Broodor's projectiles to fall to the ground.

Visuals

  • Insector: When exiting and re-entering the room, there is no longer a striped look in the ambient darkness.
  • Darkness will remain clear when exiting and entering puzzle rooms.
  • Players can no longer move through zone gates before they are visibly open.
  • Arachnor: Should no longer disappear outside of the playable areas as reported in the Discord.

Gear

  • Non-basic Bulbs will damage Broodor.
  • Swarmor enemies no longer die when colliding with items.
  • Tetaclors can now be stunned by the Cracked Bulb.
  • The Flashlight always follows the mouse cursor even when turned off while using mouse and keyboard.
  • The Flashlight will stay in the same spot instead of reverting back to the default position while using the gamepad.

Misc

  • Addressed several potential crashes during Act 3 and loading back to the hub during specific runs.
  • Addressed an issue where the screen may hang for several seconds when transitioning zones.
  • Clockwork Area: Enemies should no longer get stuck in boxes.
  • Snipor's projects should no longer have the potential to spin in one spot indefinitely.
  • After killing both Arachnor and Snipor any remaining projectiles will be destroyed.

