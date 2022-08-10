 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix #3 for Update 1.9

Hunt: Showdown update for 10 August 2022

Hunters,

Below are the notes for Hotfix #3:

  • Fixed an issue that caused ADS in scopes to become blurry.
  • Fixed an issue that caused starshell shot to deal the incorrect amount of damage.
  • Fixed an issue with missing text in Chapter 7 of the Serpent Moon story.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect audio in Chapter 5 and Chapter 14 of the Serpent Moon story.
  • Fixed an issue with the German localization of the Winfield entry in the Book of Weapons for the Winfield.

~The Hunt Team

