Hotfix #3 for Update 1.9

Hunters,
Below are the notes for Hotfix #3:
- Fixed an issue that caused ADS in scopes to become blurry.
- Fixed an issue that caused starshell shot to deal the incorrect amount of damage.
- Fixed an issue with missing text in Chapter 7 of the Serpent Moon story.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect audio in Chapter 5 and Chapter 14 of the Serpent Moon story.
- Fixed an issue with the German localization of the Winfield entry in the Book of Weapons for the Winfield.
~The Hunt Team
