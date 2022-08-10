VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

There should be something like "Go to ○○" that points to certain locations in multiplayer games. Here are the names of the map used by the development team and I hope you find them useful!

Safe Area: the area at the top right of the starting location. It is called the safe area and there are electronic signboards there.

Hardcore Area: The area at the bottom right of the starting location. It is called the hardcore area, which is cramped and obstructed with very few hiding places. Be very careful! Upper

Middle Area: The area to the upper left of the starting location. It is called the Upper Middle Area. It provides excellent views and is equipped with numerous turrets. Be careful to avoid being attacked by concentrated fire. Lower

Middle Area: The area to the lower left of the starting location. It is called the Lower Middle Area. Jungle: The tunnel area in the center of the level where there are support gates.