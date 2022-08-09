 Skip to content

VOIDCRISIS update for 9 August 2022

VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

There's a sign saying [Enemy Grade] on the right side of the screen.

It will add up at regular intervals after the game starts.

It is [the strength indicator of the enemy coming in the WAVE]The calculation will be performed when there are enemies in the level when the WAVE starts and will be stopped when there are no enemies.

If you are obsessed with strengthening the body while proceeding too slow in the level at the beginning of the game, the Enemy Grade will be soaring later, resulting in difficulty in clearing the level before you know it.

The more difficult the level, the more you should focus on the balance between level progress, body strengthening, and enemy strength.

Please pay extra attention to the Enemy Grade when clearing levels.

　　

