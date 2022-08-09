 Skip to content

ROGUELINE update for 9 August 2022

Dash update

Build 9277603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added visual indicator for ROUND.CYCLER
-added DASH as a base power. (Space on keyboard and mouse, left bumper on gamepad)
-minor bug fixes
-slight difficulty tuning

