-added visual indicator for ROUND.CYCLER
-added DASH as a base power. (Space on keyboard and mouse, left bumper on gamepad)
-minor bug fixes
-slight difficulty tuning
ROGUELINE update for 9 August 2022
Dash update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update