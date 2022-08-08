 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 8 August 2022

Add bamboo forest scene

  1. Add bamboo forest scene

  2. Fix the bug of light adjustment error when switching from chapter 1 to chapter 2

next steps

  1. Prepare to add the second and third layers of bamboo forest

  2. Add the monster of bamboo forest

