- Fixed the issue that the turrets of the Panzer III Ausf. J and Ausf. L could not rotate
- Fixed the issue that the Mouse would bounce and stuck
- Fixed the display error of B1's ammo
- The type of ammo that H35 can use has been adjusted from AP to APCR
- Update version 1.1.6
Panzer Knights update for 8 August 2022
Issue fixed
