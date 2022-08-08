 Skip to content

Panzer Knights update for 8 August 2022

Issue fixed

Build 9274134

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue that the turrets of the Panzer III Ausf. J and Ausf. L could not rotate
  • Fixed the issue that the Mouse would bounce and stuck
  • Fixed the display error of B1's ammo
  • The type of ammo that H35 can use has been adjusted from AP to APCR
  • Update version 1.1.6

