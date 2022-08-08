【2022.8.9】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on Aug 9th from 06:00 to 08:00 UTC (2 hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

Optimization:

Optimized the teleportation rules on using beds. Added permission setting on removing boundary markers in guild. Default access permission belongs to the guild leader.

Bugs fixed:

Fixed when you quit a guild, the ownership of the siege wagon could be wrong.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!