8 / 8 update announcement of the version of Wonderland

Dear agent,

It is expected that the version update of Lingjing system will be carried out at 10:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 8, and it is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Lingbi x10000

[new functions]

New grievance - snow girl online

"Snow girl comes out and returns home early"

Snow girl, also known as Xueji, who is good at making ice and snow, lives in the deep mountains. She looks the same as human beings and has an amazing beautiful appearance. She is a simulation spirit who is good at controlling. This time, she was invited to work as an instructor in the spiritual Investigation Bureau, which will bring more training challenges to the agents.

Special agent function, grand launch!

"I'm super. It's a symbol of status."

Many discounts and benefits!

After purchase, you can immediately return the quantitative spirit stone and obtain additional privileges

Special distinguished nickname marks, decomposition skin can obtain additional bonus, and enjoy more settlement bonus and other exclusive privileges.

S5 pass online

You can obtain props rewards after completing the pass level. Purchase an exclusive pass and upgrade the pass level to obtain spirit stone, broken jade and

Manlin - smiling dimples, Yu Ji - jueying Zun, Ge Yongming - duck water gun, summer rain - Silver lotus ice lotus, Bai Qiulian - dark cold tide and other exclusive awards!

Welfare activities: Midsummer Night

"It's hot in summer! Go adventure with me!"

Complete the task and get activity points. You can get a full set of clothing and head portrait of Yan Chixia - the whole ghost expert

[additional functions]

Dream Waltz exclusive blessing exchange activity -- collect all the costumes of the characters to exchange the exclusive Avatar

Swing a sword to ask for your love - collect lingzhengying - a complete set of Qing language, which can activate the special effect of Qing language sword and trigger the pink sword light.

Draw a bow and draw an arrow to dance for you - gather all the incense to dance for you. You can activate the special effect of arrow dancing for you and shoot the pink arrow of love.

Welfare function: broken jade treasure box, grand launch!

"The broken jade is woven and the treasure is condensed into a box"

Super value feedback, welfare delivery! The reward extraction is not repeated, and there are too many clothes waiting for you to take!

[other new functions]

Snow girl character + skin exclusive gift bag. You can view the gift bag in the welfare activity page, purchase the gift bag, and obtain the corresponding skin after completing the task. After the new version is updated, the voice of teammates in the same camp can be shielded in the angle selection interface In the setting panel, the transparency of the UI in the office can be adjusted

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang Weijun dance series Tianxuan treasure box: lingzhengying Weiqing language series Returning treasure box: Nangong - clear water and lotus series, wuqizhi - Phoenix out of the East series, Qin Qiang - fairy tale grey wolf series, Su Qingli - fairy tale Cute Rabbit Series Broken jade treasure box: Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and man - fierce battle against dawn series, Peng gang - No. 1 player series, yeluo - Silver Dragon supreme series, proud wind - Flame of Canglong series, Yan Chixia - Sage inhumane series

[balance adjustment]

Optimized the defense logic of the simulated spirit spider spider monster The soul scout can only offset the spider's web of the simulated spirit spider three times at most with the prop - the double paper man

[function optimization]

Optimized the action mode of AI players in man-machine mode

[bug repair]