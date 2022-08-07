Update:
New store and 4 new gardenbeds.
These new items can be unlocked though the questline.
Fixes:
Updated game icon (was appearing as a black square)
Removed mouse positioning triggered by the tutorial boxes.
Other:
Downsized the minimap.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
