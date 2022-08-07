Share · View all patches · Build 9270250 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Update:

New store and 4 new gardenbeds.

These new items can be unlocked though the questline.

Fixes:

Updated game icon (was appearing as a black square)

Removed mouse positioning triggered by the tutorial boxes.

Other:

Downsized the minimap.