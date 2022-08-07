 Skip to content

Rooftop Garden Simulator update for 7 August 2022

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
New store and 4 new gardenbeds.
These new items can be unlocked though the questline.

Fixes:
Updated game icon (was appearing as a black square)
Removed mouse positioning triggered by the tutorial boxes.

Other:
Downsized the minimap.

