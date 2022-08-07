Pricing model change Final Step

As you may already heard that some of the users criticized our pricing model as predatory and cause of this we initiated a pricing model change as we surely do not want to be predatory. This is the final step of this transition and the changes are as follows:

The game is no more free to play, but every new player gets 7-day trial access.

After the trial period, the game costs $14.99 one time which can be purchased with in-game microtransaction

After the trial period ended, the practice room can be used without limits but the VIP room and the Hustling Arena is restricted.

You can not buy coins anymore for real money, but you need to collect them buy win from other players

Topups now don't have a time limit, you can get a coin topup as many as you want for free up to 1000TRC

The cue differences are now shortened (cues now not as much different)

Cues can not be bought with real money (to eliminate the pay-to-win aspect)

The VIP room now does not cost coins. If you bought the base game then you can use it for free.

We hope these changes make everyone happy.

Thank you for your patience, enjoy the game and take care.

Regards,

The Rack Team