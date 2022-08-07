- new arcania content!
- new battle exploration system
- graphic effects
- UI upgrade
- removed XP cap
- bugs and typos
- add full screen settings button
Generic RPG Idle Playtest update for 7 August 2022
New unstable beta test for new features and new Unknown tab content
