 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Generic RPG Idle Playtest update for 7 August 2022

New unstable beta test for new features and new Unknown tab content

Share · View all patches · Build 9268978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new arcania content!
  • new battle exploration system
  • graphic effects
  • UI upgrade
  • removed XP cap
  • bugs and typos
  • add full screen settings button

Changed files in this update

Depot 1946781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link