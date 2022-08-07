Hot Fix: 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9268220 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 03:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Patch: 1.0.6:

Hot-Fix

(Sometimes fixing things breaks things.)

Bug Fixes:

-All personnel aboard the Hub Ship will now appear in Phantom Rifle Scope.

-Fixed bug that caused the player to load back into the Hub Ship rather than BeachHead if they did not confirm a mission before trying to deploy.

-Fixed more typos.

-Fixed a couple more places where the player can get stuck.

-Fixed bug that allowed the Assault Rifle to keep firing when switching to Grenade Launcher Mode.

-Other minor bug fixes.

Changes & Tweaks:

-Added ammo capacity and slight damage buffs to a few weapons

-Saw to a defective ladder in Blue Caverns…