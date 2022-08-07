Hot Fix: 1.0.6

Patch: 1.0.6:
Hot-Fix
(Sometimes fixing things breaks things.)
Bug Fixes:
-All personnel aboard the Hub Ship will now appear in Phantom Rifle Scope.
-Fixed bug that caused the player to load back into the Hub Ship rather than BeachHead if they did not confirm a mission before trying to deploy.
-Fixed more typos.
-Fixed a couple more places where the player can get stuck.
-Fixed bug that allowed the Assault Rifle to keep firing when switching to Grenade Launcher Mode.
-Other minor bug fixes.
Changes & Tweaks:
-Added ammo capacity and slight damage buffs to a few weapons
-Saw to a defective ladder in Blue Caverns…
