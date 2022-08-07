 Skip to content

Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 7 August 2022

Access Previous Tips from the Pause Menu and Party Swapr Fix

Added in a way to more easily review previously found tips. Simply press "Tab" in the pause menu at any time to access the new tips menu
Also fixed issue with the Party Swapr that sometimes resulted in duplicating party members and/or crashing the game.

