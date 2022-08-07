Version 1.13Y Beta Available

The Version 1.13Y beta is now available. As mentioned in the last post, we're attempting to rebuild code that was lost, and this build makes substantial progress toward that goal. This build also cleans up a number of bugs associated with the database and should increase the stability of the game. See below for a description of the changes:

Version 1.13Y

Fixed: Recursion bug when quitting the game

Fixed: Cancelling a tour doesn't cancel a tour but still gives popularity loss

Fixed: The Screaming stat stuck displaying letter on Song Theme screen

Fixed: Relationships cannot be deleted via editor

Fixed: When running a Global label, the "Size" of your label on the Size screen no longer erroneously shows "International" as your next size

Fixed: Fixed the pop-up screens where clicking an X closes out of the game (If we missed any of these, please let us know!!)

Fixed: Various SQL bugs that may have slowed down the game and caused crashes

Change: Game automatically updates database files to latest version when starting or loading a game

Change: Added rounded rectangles to Chattr

Change: The Game now runs on 64-bit (this was also the case in the most recent build)