Siralim Ultimate 2.0 is now available on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux!



Huge thanks to our testers and backer shop supporters for helping bring this update to life.

Full patch notes:

https://www.thylacinestudios.com/blog/siralim-ultimate-2-0-patch-notes

Highlights include:

🌍 Localization

Fully translated into 14 languages (including Japanese, German, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and more). Store page + achievements localized too.

⚔️ New Game Modes & Options

Skip Story, Ironman Mode, Sandbox, Royal Mode, Calm Mode, Creature Randomizer, Random Start, and Ruthless/Relaxed difficulties.

🌀 New Content

3 new specializations

Hundreds of new creatures, traits, spell gems, cards, and achievements

New currencies: Stardust & Glamour

Dozens of costumes, skins, castle backgrounds, and chiptune tracks

New weather effects + Menagerie Duels

⚙️ Quality of Life & Performance

Major speed boosts, streamlined menus, inventory favorites, hotkeys for most menus, macro and arena upgrades, better loot, revamped Fog of War, and more.

⚖️ Balance Updates

Relics, False God Runes, Greater Demons, hundreds of trait/spell/perk tweaks, and standardized damage reduction.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Hundreds of long-standing issues resolved, plus major stability upgrades for all platforms.