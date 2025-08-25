 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 9266810 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Siralim Ultimate 2.0 is now available on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux!


Huge thanks to our testers and backer shop supporters for helping bring this update to life.

Full patch notes:

https://www.thylacinestudios.com/blog/siralim-ultimate-2-0-patch-notes

Highlights include:

🌍 Localization
Fully translated into 14 languages (including Japanese, German, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and more). Store page + achievements localized too.

⚔️ New Game Modes & Options
Skip Story, Ironman Mode, Sandbox, Royal Mode, Calm Mode, Creature Randomizer, Random Start, and Ruthless/Relaxed difficulties.

🌀 New Content

  • 3 new specializations

  • Hundreds of new creatures, traits, spell gems, cards, and achievements

  • New currencies: Stardust & Glamour

  • Dozens of costumes, skins, castle backgrounds, and chiptune tracks

  • New weather effects + Menagerie Duels

⚙️ Quality of Life & Performance
Major speed boosts, streamlined menus, inventory favorites, hotkeys for most menus, macro and arena upgrades, better loot, revamped Fog of War, and more.

⚖️ Balance Updates
Relics, False God Runes, Greater Demons, hundreds of trait/spell/perk tweaks, and standardized damage reduction.

🐛 Bug Fixes
Hundreds of long-standing issues resolved, plus major stability upgrades for all platforms.

