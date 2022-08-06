 Skip to content

Old World update for 6 August 2022

Aug 6th hotfix update

Build 9265878

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix update has been applied to the main branch.

This fixes:

Intermittent map scrolling issues
Council and tab UI elements disappearing when choose research screen open

