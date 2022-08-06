 Skip to content

Knight Crawlers Playtest update for 6 August 2022

Beta Demo Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9265299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Crawlers!

After some feedback from people over on Discord last night, I have worked on the first update to iron out some kinks. If you haven't joined our Discord yet, please do so HERE!

Update 1 Patchnotes:

  • Problem: Jump cooldown is too long.
* Solution: Reduced jump cooldown from 3 seconds to 1 second.
  • Problem: Players are confused due to lack of tutorial.
* Solution: Added a placeholder survival guide when starting a new game.
  • Problem: Spawner UI showing in Sanctuary and stopping players from spawning enemies later
* Solution: Fixed that spaghetti code.
  • Problem: Enemies and player getting stuck in the ground in the overgrown ruin room
* Solution: Deleted the room for now until issue can be fixed.
  • Problem: Players unable to shoot after dying and starting a new crawl
* Solution: Potentially fixed this issue, but if it persists please let me know.

Thanks again to everyone's feedback, I could not do this without you! If you haven't already join our Discord where we are running a giveaway to anyone playing the Demo!

CHEERS!

