Beta Demo Update 1

Greetings Crawlers!
After some feedback from people over on Discord last night, I have worked on the first update to iron out some kinks. If you haven't joined our Discord yet, please do so HERE!
Update 1 Patchnotes:
- Problem: Jump cooldown is too long.
* Solution: Reduced jump cooldown from 3 seconds to 1 second.
- Problem: Players are confused due to lack of tutorial.
* Solution: Added a placeholder survival guide when starting a new game.
- Problem: Spawner UI showing in Sanctuary and stopping players from spawning enemies later
* Solution: Fixed that spaghetti code.
- Problem: Enemies and player getting stuck in the ground in the overgrown ruin room
* Solution: Deleted the room for now until issue can be fixed.
- Problem: Players unable to shoot after dying and starting a new crawl
* Solution: Potentially fixed this issue, but if it persists please let me know.
Thanks again to everyone's feedback, I could not do this without you! If you haven't already join our Discord where we are running a giveaway to anyone playing the Demo!
CHEERS!
