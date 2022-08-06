Beta Demo Update 1

Greetings Crawlers!

After some feedback from people over on Discord last night, I have worked on the first update to iron out some kinks. If you haven't joined our Discord yet, please do so HERE!

Problem: Jump cooldown is too long.

* Solution: Reduced jump cooldown from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Problem: Players are confused due to lack of tutorial.

* Solution: Added a placeholder survival guide when starting a new game.

Problem: Spawner UI showing in Sanctuary and stopping players from spawning enemies later

* Solution: Fixed that spaghetti code.

Problem: Enemies and player getting stuck in the ground in the overgrown ruin room

* Solution: Deleted the room for now until issue can be fixed.

Problem: Players unable to shoot after dying and starting a new crawl

* Solution: Potentially fixed this issue, but if it persists please let me know.

Thanks again to everyone's feedback, I could not do this without you! If you haven't already join our Discord where we are running a giveaway to anyone playing the Demo!

CHEERS!