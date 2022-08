Share · View all patches · Build 9262425 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Finally releasing ROGUELINE into Early Access on Steam!

Please enjoy, and any feedback is appreciated.

Road map for the immediate future -

(Fixing all the bugs you guys are about to find!)

More Enemies

More Bosses

More Upgrades

More Frames

Thanks!

-KD