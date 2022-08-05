 Skip to content

Breakthrough update for 5 August 2022

Update 1.0.1 -> 1.0.2

Last edited 5 August 2022 by Wendy

  • Fixed bug brought by the previous update that made the music restarting when entering a room
  • Improved the feeling of many monster's attacks by adding sound effects and animation, aswell as a screen freeze effect when taking damages
  • Added the possibility of displaying clickable message on the main menu

