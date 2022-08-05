 Skip to content

Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue update for 5 August 2022

Build 9260822 · Last edited by Wendy

✅ Train-delivered resources are now visible on the train cars.

✅ The pause feature has been improved.

✅ Collisions and doors in rooms have been improved.

✅ More videos have been added to the tutorial.

