Version 1.0.1

General Bug Fixes
- Enemy placement changed
- Enemy radius detection lowered
- Texture change to fix glitched surface
Quality
- Melee movement has smoother experience
- Fix aiming control while shooting.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
General Bug Fixes
Quality
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update