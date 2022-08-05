 Skip to content

Plunge The Plumber update for 5 August 2022

Version 1.0.1

Build 9260738

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Bug Fixes

  • Enemy placement changed
  • Enemy radius detection lowered
  • Texture change to fix glitched surface

Quality

  • Melee movement has smoother experience
  • Fix aiming control while shooting.

