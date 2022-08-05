Update Notes - August 5, 2022

- Adjusted starting attribute points for player characters.
- Adjusted town growth for the prologue and demo versions of the game.
- Fixed several reported bugs with events
Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 5 August 2022
