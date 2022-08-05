 Skip to content

TPORT update for 5 August 2022

v.1.116

Share · View all patches · Build 9260052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added some missing localisation strings
  • added controls for selecting teleporters directly via 1, 2, 3 keys
  • fixed some shortcuts
  • fixed some minor bugs

Thanks Traveydius for your feedback!

