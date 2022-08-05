New Beta Demo Live Now

Welcome Crawlers young and old!
Show off your Crawler during the Knight Crawlers open demo this week and stand a chance to win a pack of dungeon-crawling essentials, including a game key!
The winner will receive a custom Knight Crawlers desk pad, a sticker pack of your favorite Crawlers and weapons, a duck plush keychain, and a game key on a card immortalizing your Crawler!
Download the Knight Crawlers demo and start a new game to create your crawler!
The contest will run from August 5th to the end of August 12nd, midnight PT.
We will cover shipping to the lucky winner!
Prizes:
- Knight Crawlers desk pad
- Knight Crawlers stickers pack
- Duck boss keychain
- Game key on a card with your Crawler immortalized
Good luck out there!
