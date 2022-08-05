New Beta Demo Live Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9260022 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Crawlers young and old!

Show off your Crawler during the Knight Crawlers open demo this week and stand a chance to win a pack of dungeon-crawling essentials, including a game key!

The winner will receive a custom Knight Crawlers desk pad, a sticker pack of your favorite Crawlers and weapons, a duck plush keychain, and a game key on a card immortalizing your Crawler!

Download the Knight Crawlers demo and start a new game to create your crawler!

The contest will run from August 5th to the end of August 12nd, midnight PT.

We will cover shipping to the lucky winner!

Prizes:

Knight Crawlers desk pad

Knight Crawlers stickers pack

Duck boss keychain

Game key on a card with your Crawler immortalized

Good luck out there!