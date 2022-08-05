Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.299.127

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Better warehouse sorting:

Sorting of warehouse contents is now reworked to allow sorting of single-items.

Warehouse sorting panel is now reworked to match the changes.

Searching is now available for warehouses.

Changes on features:

Decorative structure are now ONLY able be purchased with SILVER COINS. (Cancelling the construction does not give back the coins consumed)

Recipes of saplings are now removed from the nurseries.

Changed material requirements for hospitals.

Recipe for building latrines now has changed numbers of required materials.



Aesthetics:

Factions now have better item showcasing panels.

Adult school and Grand thermae are now shown in Antonio's faction panel.

A new kind of blueprint structure---Grand thermae is now available.

Bugfixes:

.Certain item-related mods would no longer stop the game from starting.

Some texts are updated to prevent further misunderstanding.

Remodeling will no longer cause removed items to appear.

When the relationship with Carlos's faction reaches lv2, the tequila seeds will now be correctly given.

Missing seeds and animals are now back in the dock's Order panel.

Seeds purchasable when relationship with Carlo's faction reaches lv.4 will now be correctly available.

Dung collector now have corrected descriptions for their actions.

Achievement-Seeds Collector will now not be unlocked at the start of every new game.

Certain abnormal productions caused by orchard recipes will cease to happen from now on.

So much for changelogs, and here comes some treats! Hope the can bring you plenty of entertainment!

How much do you like to see the world on fire? Here's a spell to our famous console magic: select a structure and input "addfire", and alas, here comes the arsonist!

But do remember, that even this spell cannot set those structures inflammable on fire. Or you can just try it, and see what would happen while I've warned you. Have fun!

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community