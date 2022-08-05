8/4 Hotfix Patch with Experimental Playtest AI Factions System

Here's a small bugfix patch to the demo and playtest builds that improve the overall stability of the game!
We highly appreciate all the bug reports you've sent over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and are trying our best to fix as many bugs as possible.
This special playtest patch will include experimental new AI faction behavior changes.
Changes
- Added better faction interactions where they like, dislike, and hate other factions
- All AI can now use ranged items, including customers
- Added new long pole arm weapon combo set
- Reduced amount of resources from salvage piles
- Increased number of salvage piles in the Steam Survival Fest map
- Added shallow/deep water footstep SFX
- Added new ambient audio to the Steam Survival Fest map
- Added shield item to the game
- Added new longsword item
- Updated basic weaponry unlocks in the research tree
- Added better waterfall and river sounds
- Greatly improved bullet hit detection to avoid edge cases such as being hit behind a wall or shooting through a wall
- Removed item drops for monsters so they don't drop their attack moves
- Added consumable squid to the game
Fixes
- Fixed AI navigation issue where they would sometimes loop around the entrance of the shop plot on save files
- Reduced memory usage by compressing many unnecessarily large textures
- Potentially fixed textures taking up too much memory because streaming wasn't working for some cameras
- Fixed items in client inventory despawning occasionally
- Fixed shops not loading sometimes from menu in a certain sequence of events
- Fixed bug where a remove item function wasn't functioning properly sometimes
- Fixed NPC shop system restocking a million times causing a black screen on respawn
- Fixed items not crafting on client with player inventory materials
- Fixed bug where players sometimes couldn't move at the start of the game
- Fixed crafting bug where materials weren't placed properly
- Fixed NRE in footstep FX code
- Fixed phone closing for the host when client loads a new chunk
- Fixed respawning causing attributes to double up sometimes
- Fixed shop sign UI breaking the ability to use the ESC menu
- Fixed host's inventory items showing for clients at (0, 0, 0)
- Fixed various client crafting bugs
- Fixed bug where catching fish in ocean bodies doesn't work
- Fixed player inventory not always being taken into account when crafting
- Fixed duplicate crafting queue items
- Fixed npc shops duplicating due to the save system
- Fixed NRE with open sign
- Fixed issue where using the open sign will disable the ESC menu
- Fixed lag spike when picking up stackable items
- Improved performance by removing gameObject.SetActive() calls on pickup
- Fixed chunks unloading and not loading back after the player dies
- Fixed chunks sometimes not loading back if they get loaded and unloaded quickly
- Fixed notifications causing lag because of a text mesh asset
- Reduced log size by removing a spammed message
- Fixed argument out of bound error in the inventory code
- Fixed NRE in the music manager code
- Fixed mouse flickering when loading in level chunks
- Fixed item rarity sometimes not loading properly
- Improved performance in game zone detection code
- Fixed several NREs with interactions and networking
- Fixed recipe count not always updating correctly for clients
Changed files in this update