Saleblazers Playtest update for 5 August 2022

8/4 Hotfix Patch with Experimental Playtest AI Factions System

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a small bugfix patch to the demo and playtest builds that improve the overall stability of the game!

We highly appreciate all the bug reports you've sent over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and are trying our best to fix as many bugs as possible.

This special playtest patch will include experimental new AI faction behavior changes.

Changes

  • Added better faction interactions where they like, dislike, and hate other factions
  • All AI can now use ranged items, including customers
  • Added new long pole arm weapon combo set
  • Reduced amount of resources from salvage piles
  • Increased number of salvage piles in the Steam Survival Fest map
  • Added shallow/deep water footstep SFX
  • Added new ambient audio to the Steam Survival Fest map
  • Added shield item to the game
  • Added new longsword item
  • Updated basic weaponry unlocks in the research tree
  • Added better waterfall and river sounds
  • Greatly improved bullet hit detection to avoid edge cases such as being hit behind a wall or shooting through a wall
  • Removed item drops for monsters so they don't drop their attack moves
  • Added consumable squid to the game

Fixes

  • Fixed AI navigation issue where they would sometimes loop around the entrance of the shop plot on save files
  • Reduced memory usage by compressing many unnecessarily large textures
  • Potentially fixed textures taking up too much memory because streaming wasn't working for some cameras
  • Fixed items in client inventory despawning occasionally
  • Fixed shops not loading sometimes from menu in a certain sequence of events
  • Fixed bug where a remove item function wasn't functioning properly sometimes
  • Fixed NPC shop system restocking a million times causing a black screen on respawn
  • Fixed items not crafting on client with player inventory materials
  • Fixed bug where players sometimes couldn't move at the start of the game
  • Fixed crafting bug where materials weren't placed properly
  • Fixed NRE in footstep FX code
  • Fixed phone closing for the host when client loads a new chunk
  • Fixed respawning causing attributes to double up sometimes
  • Fixed shop sign UI breaking the ability to use the ESC menu
  • Fixed host's inventory items showing for clients at (0, 0, 0)
  • Fixed various client crafting bugs
  • Fixed bug where catching fish in ocean bodies doesn't work
  • Fixed player inventory not always being taken into account when crafting
  • Fixed duplicate crafting queue items
  • Fixed npc shops duplicating due to the save system
  • Fixed NRE with open sign
  • Fixed issue where using the open sign will disable the ESC menu
  • Fixed lag spike when picking up stackable items
  • Improved performance by removing gameObject.SetActive() calls on pickup
  • Fixed chunks unloading and not loading back after the player dies
  • Fixed chunks sometimes not loading back if they get loaded and unloaded quickly
  • Fixed notifications causing lag because of a text mesh asset
  • Reduced log size by removing a spammed message
  • Fixed argument out of bound error in the inventory code
  • Fixed NRE in the music manager code
  • Fixed mouse flickering when loading in level chunks
  • Fixed item rarity sometimes not loading properly
  • Improved performance in game zone detection code
  • Fixed several NREs with interactions and networking
  • Fixed recipe count not always updating correctly for clients

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
