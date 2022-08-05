8/4 Hotfix Patch with Experimental Playtest AI Factions System

Share · View all patches · Build 9257308 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Here's a small bugfix patch to the demo and playtest builds that improve the overall stability of the game!

We highly appreciate all the bug reports you've sent over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and are trying our best to fix as many bugs as possible.

This special playtest patch will include experimental new AI faction behavior changes.

Changes

Added better faction interactions where they like, dislike, and hate other factions

All AI can now use ranged items, including customers

Added new long pole arm weapon combo set

Reduced amount of resources from salvage piles

Increased number of salvage piles in the Steam Survival Fest map

Added shallow/deep water footstep SFX

Added new ambient audio to the Steam Survival Fest map

Added shield item to the game

Added new longsword item

Updated basic weaponry unlocks in the research tree

Added better waterfall and river sounds

Greatly improved bullet hit detection to avoid edge cases such as being hit behind a wall or shooting through a wall

Removed item drops for monsters so they don't drop their attack moves

Added consumable squid to the game

Fixes