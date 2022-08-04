 Skip to content

Idle Research update for 4 August 2022

v0.21.3 - v0.21.3.2 Patches

[Added]

  • Settings: Army Veteran Gamer has been added to the social media section in settings, thank you for making a series on the game!
  • Intro Animation toggle
  • Letter Notation, all notations after log notation have been shifted plus one. Your settings may change if you use any of those notations.
  • Diamond Shop: Time Bender IAP now multiplies offline progress as well.
  • Ice: Added a button where you can queue freeze mode on the next prestige. This is so you don’t have to disable auto prestige anymore!
  • Guide: Added accelerator descriptions in the accelerator guide page.
  • Crafting: In tubes layer, auto brewing potions now subtracts your crafting production display.
  • Added a “Set Current Crafting Layout as Preset Layout” button”.
  • The Map: [Experimental] Added the ability to load a cloud save in the Map. If you want full control on what you want to choose, it’s best to go to the main menu.
  • Menu: An export save button (for local saves only)
  • Adventure: Zones now display their stage.
  • Misc: Added a confirmation for going to Daily Solitaire.

[Changed]

  • Extra stuff in the navigation panel has been moved to its own section, to reduce clutter.
  • The accelerator icons have different colors
  • (Mobile only) Ad button height is smaller: 50px => 35px
  • Diamond Shop: Special upgrade now gives 2.0x per level, instead of 1.5x. However, the Energy boost will remain at 1.5x per Diamond Item added.
  • Accelerators: Normal and Booster accelerators that have colors of flasks/tubes that haven’t been unlocked will be gray instead.
  • Crafting: Base crafting time for red tubes has been reduced from 30 down to 10 seconds. What was I thinking?
  • Fire: Auto Prestige upgrade cost 1e15 => 1e8
  • Presets upgrade cost 1e5 => 1e3

[Fixed]

  • Minor UI bugs
  • Settings: UI Scale slider updates the text, it also displays the correct number now
  • (iOS only): Fixed the black bar setting from toggling off.
  • Potions: Autos sometimes not buying
  • Ice: Fixed an issue where any form of Fire gains upgrade would not boost Fire gains while in Freeze mode, if you have 0 Ice Items.
  • Adventure: Fixed the issue where the enemy would not be killed if HP was exactly 0.
  • Deploy All now goes off of the % Tubes to deploy.
  • Saving: Fixed an issue where loading tubes while logged in on cloud will wipe the Flasks save sometimes.
  • Fixed an issue where loading into tubes for the first time from the menu loads into a new flask save and overwrites your data.
  • Crafting: Preset related bugs
  • Potions: An exploit where you could get free potions.
  • Offline: Sometimes, offline would not save properly. I added a backup offline thingy that should fix this.
  • Fixed an offline exploit based on device

[Removed]

  • Diamond Shop: Removed timer for New Player Bundle, some people would start with an empty timer.

