Patch 1.0.1 is live!

First of all

Thank you for playing PolyCore Defense! I really enjoy reading about your experiences and feedback.

Here is the first post-launch patch for the game. Bringing requested fixes and improvements.

NEW

Added an extra range preview for turrets with range extenders (see image below)

Added a toggle to see the upgrade state of all turrets easily (see image below)

Added an indicator arrow to Gem Miners; to see the direction gems will launch

Added a text tip for Ion Cannon; that you can press X to shoot them all

Added a golden particle effect to the most damaging turret after each game

FIXES

Fixed an issue with Ion Cannon screen shake, making the camera end up off center

Fixed an issue with rotating the Ion Cannon om the preparation phase

Fixed an issue with Flamethrower turrets damaging cloaked enemies when the flame is inactive

Fixed an issue that could soft lock the player in the tutorial

Fixed a typo

Added a fallback mechanism for achievement unlocking, that checks for achievements that should be unlocked. Regarding the "Clean" achievement (ace your first map), the map needs to be completed with full health on all difficulties to be considered aced.

CHANGES

~ Gems are now picked up by hovering with the mouse (previously by clicking)

~ Improved the map ace color and resolved a color issue

~ Reduced Gem Miner - Motherload module price a bit

~ Minor balancing changes

New upgrade progress indicator



New visual indicator for potential range with range extender

