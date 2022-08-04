 Skip to content

Breakthrough update for 4 August 2022

Update 1.0 -> 1.01

Build 9255131

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Receiving an attack while being immune no longer displays the visual effect of the attack and doesn't play the hit sound anymore.
  • At low level of progression, reduced the number of big spider, small spider, white wolves, black wolves, red blob, green blob, spawning in the forest
  • Boss of the cave biome health increased by 80% at low level of progression.
  • Reduced the aiming range with controller to enable better accuracy with the grenade
  • Music plays again if entering a fighing room after the boss is killed
  • Third boss tentacle invocation now display a red circle to better warn of the danger zone.
  • Fixed Pen, Croissant, Toilet Paper Description.
