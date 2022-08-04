- Receiving an attack while being immune no longer displays the visual effect of the attack and doesn't play the hit sound anymore.
- At low level of progression, reduced the number of big spider, small spider, white wolves, black wolves, red blob, green blob, spawning in the forest
- Boss of the cave biome health increased by 80% at low level of progression.
- Reduced the aiming range with controller to enable better accuracy with the grenade
- Music plays again if entering a fighing room after the boss is killed
- Third boss tentacle invocation now display a red circle to better warn of the danger zone.
- Fixed Pen, Croissant, Toilet Paper Description.
Breakthrough update for 4 August 2022
Update 1.0 -> 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community