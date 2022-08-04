 Skip to content

Eternal Warfare update for 4 August 2022

Campaign map update

Build 9255107

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The mission 4 from the Winter Conquest campaign has been rebalanced.
Reason: the difficulty was way above the intended level.
It is now possible to achieve a S-rank on it again.

