[1.5.40710] Early game grind reduction, tutorial improvements, client and server

Improvements
- Returned Stomping station to have only one slot
- Removed Bone requirement from Gelatinous Goo to Bone Glue crafting
- Overhauled tutorial
- Expanded Visibility of clan cap water consumption
- Added 2 small edge hardpoints to hammerhead rig for Dinghy Walker
- Rebalanced higher tier dinghy wings to have HP in line with the base wings
- Increased Heavy Rawbone Handaxe harvesting rate
- Enabled Redwood harvesting for Heavy Rawbone Handaxe
- Reduced sandbase building cost by 50%
- Increased fiber armor schematic drop rates
- Added 3 additional slots to Maintenance Box
- Increased stack size on Maintenance Box from 100 to 200
- Added Primitive Ammo schematics to ammo lootboxes in canyon
Fixes
- Fixed collisions on Medium Wood walls to prevent sandstorm damage
- Fixed Phemke and Nurr sliding/drifting
- Fixed Hangar doors and wall causing extreme upkeep costs
- Fixed drop bag ownership in PVP
- Fixed map Icon crash
- Fixed siege weapon crash
- Fixed crash on unmanning automatons
- Fixed crash when destroying walker and its leg simultaneously
- Fixed Rupu Rok boulders sticking to targets
- Fixed Spinners & Stingers not taking chitin darts
- Fixed Nurrfang item icon
- Show correct quality item stats in crafting UI
Changed files in this update