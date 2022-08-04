 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Oasis update for 4 August 2022

[1.5.40710] Early game grind reduction, tutorial improvements, client and server

Share · View all patches · Build 9254132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Returned Stomping station to have only one slot
  • Removed Bone requirement from Gelatinous Goo to Bone Glue crafting
  • Overhauled tutorial
  • Expanded Visibility of clan cap water consumption
  • Added 2 small edge hardpoints to hammerhead rig for Dinghy Walker
  • Rebalanced higher tier dinghy wings to have HP in line with the base wings
  • Increased Heavy Rawbone Handaxe harvesting rate
  • Enabled Redwood harvesting for Heavy Rawbone Handaxe
  • Reduced sandbase building cost by 50%
  • Increased fiber armor schematic drop rates
  • Added 3 additional slots to Maintenance Box
  • Increased stack size on Maintenance Box from 100 to 200
  • Added Primitive Ammo schematics to ammo lootboxes in canyon

Fixes

  • Fixed collisions on Medium Wood walls to prevent sandstorm damage
  • Fixed Phemke and Nurr sliding/drifting
  • Fixed Hangar doors and wall causing extreme upkeep costs
  • Fixed drop bag ownership in PVP
  • Fixed map Icon crash
  • Fixed siege weapon crash
  • Fixed crash on unmanning automatons
  • Fixed crash when destroying walker and its leg simultaneously
  • Fixed Rupu Rok boulders sticking to targets
  • Fixed Spinners & Stingers not taking chitin darts
  • Fixed Nurrfang item icon
  • Show correct quality item stats in crafting UI

Changed files in this update

Last Oasis Win64 Depot 903951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link