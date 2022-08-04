Features:
Implemented Temper.
Implemented skill descriptions on the skill screen
Changes:
Fixed some skill icons
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Features:
Implemented Temper.
Implemented skill descriptions on the skill screen
Changes:
Fixed some skill icons
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update