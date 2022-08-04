 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 4 August 2022

V0.43.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Implemented Temper.
Implemented skill descriptions on the skill screen

Changes:
Fixed some skill icons

