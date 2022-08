Share · View all patches · Build 9251882 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 13:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days!

Whats new?

Fixed issue causing snowmobile storages to not save

[spoiler]Fixed issue causing story intro to break if visiting research camp before the survey objective[/spoiler]

Fixed issue causing some locations to not always load correctly

Thanks to everyone for the feedback and reports! Happy playing!