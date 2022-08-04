Alpha Branch Update V0.5.06

Hi everybody!

A new month has come and we’re here, as usual, to introduce you to the new missions and special events, features, and game improvements you’ll be able to test these days through the Alpha Version (commonly known as the beta test branch) of Immortal Life. Our localization team is still working on the translation and you’ll probably find some parts of the build in Chinese, but we expect this to be fixed soon. In the meantime, we hope you’re able to enjoy at least a part of what the development team prepared for you! Here’s a little preview:

Major changes in the combat system

We’ve made great progress in perfecting the battle system — with the new design now in development, your battle experience will never be the same. However, you probably won't notice the difference for a few months because we will introduce the changes gradually (sound effects, battle animations, improved enemy AI, monster relocations). Of course, all of them will come to the Alpha branch to be exhaustively checked before reaching the main game, so get ready for testing lots of new things!

As for the current update, here are the changes we’ve made so far:

There’s no need to draw and sheath the word to activate/finish the combat anymore.

Now you can attack or cast a spell while moving, jumping, climbing or collecting items. No need to sheath your sword!

WASD keys can be used for moving.

From this version of the game, you’ll decide the direction of our normal attacks and spell casts with your mouse.

Use Left Click for a normal attack and Right Click for casting spells — we even have created a spell menu for choosing which one to use.

[Temporary] MP consumption per spell will be reduced as a part of a temporary design we will change this very month. In the meantime, you’ll also find there’s no spell cooldown.

New content

A new map area has been unlocked! After fixing the Lake Pier, you'll be able to visit the Misty Valley Lake Island from the docks.

Have you always dreamt of having your friends over for dinner? Now you can invite them to join you on the Banquet Table and taste the delicious dishes you learnt to prepare. Of course, they will review them and give their verdict.

Sometimes, Mrs. Ye will drink along and enjoy the view of the moon at midnight, maybe you could talk with her? (This event will be triggered after rebuilding the Main Hall at the Guiyun headquarters or recruiting the lecturer)

Yang asks you to recruit more people, and there’s someone you know that will love joining your clan — of course, we're talking about Mu Xia! Try recruiting her after completing Mrs. Ye's questline.

After Mu Xia joins the clan, you will unlock the Clan Kitchen! The New Cooking Mini Game is waiting for you with lots of new tools and dishes to unlock.

All these new recipes will be held by Mu Xia, so don't hesitate to ask her to teach you how to prepare them.

After unlocking the Clan Kitchen, you will unlock special dishes that Mu Xia prepared for everyone on the [Pickup Counter] every solar term.

After unlocking the Clan Kitchen, you can activate a special quest called [Help the Kitchen] every Solar Term to prepare dishes for everyone in the clan.

You Jinghe will help you with the house renovation now. And it means that you can get new Floor, Wall, Stair, and Corridor recipes from him! (Only after rebuilding the Main Hall)

Yang learned a new trick. Ask him to make Spirit Orb when you have enough materials.

Optimization changes

The recipe menu has received several changes, including a beautiful preview in 3D of every furniture available to unlock in the game.

The menu for Trade Routes has been optimized too.

We've increased the maximum number of characters for your cultivator's name.

Bug fixes

Fixed the bug causing strange camera moves when you entered or left the Silkworm house.

Localization update.

HOW TO JOIN THE ALPHA BRANCH OF IMMORTAL LIFE

Step 1: For your safety, start backing up your save files!

This is the most important step as the files of the Alpha branch that will be saved in your Cloud storage will replace those you saved locally, damaging them permanently in the process. To prevent this, disable the Cloud Saving feature and visit the following path to copy the folder with your local saves to another safe location in your computer. Don’t switch to the Alpha test before taking this step.

Save Path: [Steam Library Path]/common/一方灵田/SavesDir/[A folder with numbers in its name]

Step 2: Switch the branch from your Steam library

Right-click Immortal Life in your Steam Library.

Choose Properties…

Choose BETAS tab in the Properties menu.

Enter the code, zhongtian2022 and click Check Code.

Click the select button and choose alpha – alpha test to activate the new branch.

You want to switch back? No problem, click the drop-down menu again and choose none – it will take you back to the Default branch.

And that’s all for today, dear cultivators. If you think there’s any feature, substory or recipe that should be included in the next version of the game, let us know and we will take it into consideration. Also, remember that we love seeing how much you enjoy testing the new content, so please share all your screenshots with us! We love to show people how creative you guys can be.

See you in the next update!

YiFang Studio & 2P Games