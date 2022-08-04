Update to v.1.4.0.0. - PUBLIC STAGE

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Something happened in our Medieval Dynasty laboratory, we created monsters... text monsters. The Heir update is huge. No, it's massive. It took a while to usher them all down the narrow hamlets and paths to the village, but they're finally here!

Dear village elders, grab one of the exemplars (it just wants to play!) and find out what the heirs have to offer.

Currently, the versions for English, German, Turkish, Chinese, French, and Spanish are done. All other languages have some passages in English. These translations are currently in the works, but should also be available for you shortly. Japanese will take a bit longer, but is in good hands.

Have fun with the Heirs update on the Public Stage.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so here is a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

New building - Donkey Shelter (Available early in the village development).

Fast travel - Waggoners around villages (Between villages).

New items - Toys (Available from vendors).

Possibility of giving gifts to children.

Player can change to heir, if heir is already an adult, through dialogue (irreversible).

Teenage Apprentices - Possibility of assigning teenagers in work buildings (Age: 14-18).

Ceremonial Hair-Cutting event when the Heir reaches the age of seven.

Four personalities for Son.

Family Quests for Son and Wife.

Family Small talk.

New greetings for players family.

Six unique quest NPC's available to add to your village.

Possibility of upgrading modules in non-residential buildings.

Possibility of drinking directly from the well.

Possibility of collecting eggs and feathers from nests in the Henhouse and Goose House.

Possibility of collecting honeycombs from the hives in the Apiary.

Possibility of collecting manure in some of the animal buildings.

New status indicating the number of unhappy inhabitants.

New status indicating the number of active assignments in production whose progress has been stopped due to problems.

New status indicating the number of active assignments in trading whose progress has been stopped due to problems.

Special notifications when wife or heir leaves us due to mood, affection, or death.

Players can now pick one of three steering types for gamepad.

Gamepad Vibrations.

New heads and hairs for player's heirs.

New animations for toddlers and kids - Playing with Toys

New animations for mothers with infants.

New sounds for lynx and wolf - very long-distance calling. It will be easier to track down these two types of animals.

Long distance sounds for rooster.

Sounds for many NPCs idle animations.

Sounds for gates.

Sounds of crying infant.

Sounds for building and destroying roads, fences, gates, furniture.

Reverbs in caves and buildings.

Not all items being picked up after skinning an animal.

Slightly enraged animals sometimes chased people to the end of the map.

The number of animals in spawners sometimes loaded incorrectly causing more animals to spawn than there should be.

Foal with broken textures.

Low-quality infant geometry.

Production buildings show as houses on the map screen.

Lack of husbandry buildings in the map legend.

Events sometimes affecting wrong NPC's.

Events don't destroy fields and orchards.

An unarmed trap still catches animals.

Player will not be able to ask the exotic goods vendor on the exotic goods vendor whereabouts.

Single NPC can't swap houses with the player living alone.

Sometimes gift vendors sit in quite weird positions.

Bandits can't shoot a crossbow.

NPCs get stuck in the floor.

If a player's wife leaves the village because of low affection, she may take the child with her or leave him with the father (player), depending on the child's affection.

Candles after loading a saved game had no flames.

Candles remain lighted during the day.

Food Storage does not give an "empty chest first" warning if destroyed.

A Mine doesn't block the possibility of placing another Mine for the same cave.

No notification of the lack of animals needed for the production of goods in production buildings.

Free up workbench appearing when ending crafting.

Visible building name in inspector mode during placement.

Double names in interaction with gates.

Decorations block doors.

Resource deposits do not reset the mining progression when the season changes.

Seats don't display names in inspector mode.

The names of objects in inspector mode sometimes remain visible after exiting inspector mode.

The achievement for giving gifts to the wife sometimes doesn't complete.

Building type names doesn't match those from main building management tab.

In death menu "Load" button is always highlighted.

Keyboard inputs are not named properly when entering NPC details through dialogue.

Displayed value of alcohol reduction is not correct with "Headstrong" talent.

Player when accessing NPC details through dialogue can open building's details which results in closing the UI.

Mood indicator in dialogues doesn't update values.

The heir's hair shows through the headgear.

Wrong position of infants on management map.

Several roads are missing on the map.

Building details are not updated correctly when changing production power or trading.

Updating building doesn't update warning count in management.

Sometimes food doesn't spoil when its freshness goes down to 0%.

Bogdan doesn't give money to the player and Fenenna doesn't take it away.

Production of bronze hammers gives too little value to the technology.

Player is able to place waypoint outside of map boundaries.

Game menu can't be closed with "start" button on gamepad.

Riding animations for player, donkey, and horse not responding correctly to walking into objects.

Toddlers not using certain idle animations.

NPCs eating and drinking animations looping.

Teenagers using oversized mugs for drinking.

Two cases when falling tree sounds could loop endlessly.

Player sometimes holding torch in his belly when on a mount.