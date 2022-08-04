 Skip to content

Bulletkour update for 4 August 2022

Bulletkour Version 0.4 Released!

Hey everyone,

Bulletkour Version 0.4 has been released! We are happy to announce the following features:

  • 2 New levels of tutorial - One for shooting and one for wallrunning
  • General bug fixes

Enjoy playing!

