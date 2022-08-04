 Skip to content

TIME BREAKER update for 4 August 2022

UPDATE 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New unreal 4 version from 4.27.0 to 4.27.2
DLSS 2.3.5 (Previous 2.2.2)
Raytracing performance improvement.

Room 23 : fix a bug when you die and reset the room.

