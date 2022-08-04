UPDATE 1.3

New unreal 4 version from 4.27.0 to 4.27.2
DLSS 2.3.5 (Previous 2.2.2)
Raytracing performance improvement.
Room 23 : fix a bug when you die and reset the room.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New unreal 4 version from 4.27.0 to 4.27.2
DLSS 2.3.5 (Previous 2.2.2)
Raytracing performance improvement.
Room 23 : fix a bug when you die and reset the room.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update