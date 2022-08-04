1.3.1.3 Stable

Mission Update
Bluewater Patrol
- Boat Changed to PT-625 class
- Added Anti Tank gun
- Selected x4 Mk 13 Torpedoes
v1.3.1.3
- Zoom control setting slider
- Fix for audio problems related to recording software
Merged Early Access 1.3.1.2 [Experimental]
Features
- Captain UI element is now highlighted when a call-in is ready, so players who aren't as aware that they exist are influenced to select the captain.
- Camera control settings, sensitivity and smoothing.
- Boat steering assist impulse control tuning for players who enjoy a more realistic control input.
Changed files in this update