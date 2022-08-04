 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 4 August 2022

1.3.1.3 Stable

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mission Update

Bluewater Patrol

  • Boat Changed to PT-625 class
  • Added Anti Tank gun
  • Selected x4 Mk 13 Torpedoes
v1.3.1.3
  • Zoom control setting slider
  • Fix for audio problems related to recording software
Merged Early Access 1.3.1.2 [Experimental]

Features

  • Captain UI element is now highlighted when a call-in is ready, so players who aren't as aware that they exist are influenced to select the captain.
  • Camera control settings, sensitivity and smoothing.
  • Boat steering assist impulse control tuning for players who enjoy a more realistic control input.

