Euryale's Gambit update for 4 August 2022

EG 1.0.6 Patch Notes

Build 9248556

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Euryale's Gambit Patch 1.0.6 adds the following changes:

  • Add “Elena’s Theme” music
  • Add “Spoon’s Theme” music
  • Change “Capt Euryale” music to sb_pathfinder
  • Add sound effect for comet
  • Added music to stheno-taria scene
  • Add additional music track to Stheno Louve scene
  • Add additional track to ritual scene when Stheno arrives
  • Add music track for ritual scene
  • Correct music volume for Stheno, Euryale and Igret flashback
  • Fix issue where interp videos looped when they weren’t supposed to.

