EG 1.0.6 Patch Notes

Euryale's Gambit Patch 1.0.6 adds the following changes:
- Add “Elena’s Theme” music
- Add “Spoon’s Theme” music
- Change “Capt Euryale” music to sb_pathfinder
- Add sound effect for comet
- Added music to stheno-taria scene
- Add additional music track to Stheno Louve scene
- Add additional track to ritual scene when Stheno arrives
- Add music track for ritual scene
- Correct music volume for Stheno, Euryale and Igret flashback
- Fix issue where interp videos looped when they weren’t supposed to.
Changed files in this update