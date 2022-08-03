 Skip to content

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 3 August 2022

Informational Menu is LIVE along with some other tweaks!

Share · View all patches · Build 9247374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Informational Menu can be found in System Options of the menu. CLICK on Help to enter into it. There will be many many pages of information with visuals such as all your crops you can farm, animals, and so fourth.
Also included is a glossary. This will be expanded upon in the future.
Do not feel obligated to read all of this or try to memorize it all. You can go back to the menu whenever you like at all times of the day!
Let me know what you all think of it and if you think more needs to be added!

NEXT up is Keyboard and Gamepad configuration! Take care!

Thank you!

  • Stapleton

Changed files in this update

Depot 1516681
  • Loading history…
