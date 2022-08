New map

New map in partnership with the insta360 FPV drone Fest in the UK. Check it out -> https://fpvdronefest.co.uk/

It will be from August 12 to 14, 2022.

Other update:

_Air balloons on the "Longrange" map and the "Racetrack" map.

_Ghost in race mode, fly against your best time!

_Instant power lowered at 1.0 by default.