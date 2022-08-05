Patch Notes v1.0.4
- Fix: F4 to toggle UI on/off wasn't working, it is now. [reported by Bart]
- Fix: Worm inside crate was vanishing... .now it doesn't [reported by ineluctable_assassin]
- Tweak: Added a hint sign to buglock DOR in legacy systems [after reading Dong Quixote's review]
- Probable Fix: Ensure you can't hop to something inside a bugbox before the bugbox is open [reported by ineluctable_assassin]
- Tweak: Shift upgrade - noticed some players weren't getting how to use it, changed descriptive test to try to improve chances they will.
- Fix: Ego wasn't being counted correctly if 'Ego Maniac' MEM was upgraded beyond a certain level
Patch download size: 19 MB.
Changed files in this update