 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 5 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9245718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.0.4

  • Fix: F4 to toggle UI on/off wasn't working, it is now. [reported by Bart]
  • Fix: Worm inside crate was vanishing... .now it doesn't [reported by ineluctable_assassin]
  • Tweak: Added a hint sign to buglock DOR in legacy systems [after reading Dong Quixote's review]
  • Probable Fix: Ensure you can't hop to something inside a bugbox before the bugbox is open [reported by ineluctable_assassin]
  • Tweak: Shift upgrade - noticed some players weren't getting how to use it, changed descriptive test to try to improve chances they will.
  • Fix: Ego wasn't being counted correctly if 'Ego Maniac' MEM was upgraded beyond a certain level

Patch download size: 19 MB.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link