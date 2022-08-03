 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 3 August 2022

08/03/2022 Update 01

Share · View all patches · Build 9244161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Significantly reduce the materials required to strengthen weapons
  2. Weakened centipede boss, bug fixed
  3. Fix save bug.
  4. Implementation of pause while viewing menus, maps, and options
  5. Fixed a bug where dialogue did not appear.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1414471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link