08/03/2022 Update 01

- Significantly reduce the materials required to strengthen weapons
- Weakened centipede boss, bug fixed
- Fix save bug.
- Implementation of pause while viewing menus, maps, and options
- Fixed a bug where dialogue did not appear.
Thank you.
